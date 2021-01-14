Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,037 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 573,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $282,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,827. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.