Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.54 Million Position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,791,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,838,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 6,138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA WFH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,099. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.