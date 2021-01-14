Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.54 Million Position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,791,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,838,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 6,138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA WFH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,099. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

