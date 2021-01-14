Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.20. 413,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 246,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNSS shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $241.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Genasys by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

