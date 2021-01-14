Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.20. 413,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 246,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
Several research analysts have recently commented on GNSS shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $241.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.68.
In related news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Genasys by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)
Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.
