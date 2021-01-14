AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) rose 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 956,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 542,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $700.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 237,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 46.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 90,838 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

