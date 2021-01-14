Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.87 and last traded at $29.83. 363,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 213,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PASG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Passage Bio by 52.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,768,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,321,000 after buying an additional 1,634,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 106,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.