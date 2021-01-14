Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.75 and last traded at $94.95. Approximately 7,457,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,008,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.87.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.47.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.