EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 273.2% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EHAVE stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 623,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10. EHAVE has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical cannabis and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

