Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Expands By 294.3%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 294.3% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GTHP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 11,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Guided Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.58.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

