Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 12,369,816 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 11,861,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

ADMP has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%. Analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

