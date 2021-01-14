SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Up 285.7% in December

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,072. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

