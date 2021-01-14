Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Trading Up 7.7%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 1,555,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,114,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Several analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $428,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,400.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $703,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,631. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

