Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 71,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 104,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Enbridge stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,370,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,064. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

