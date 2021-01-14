Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $14.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,740.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,770.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,615.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

