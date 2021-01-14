Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 486 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

CMP traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.92. 274,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.30.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

