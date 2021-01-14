Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.52. 20,105,137 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92.

