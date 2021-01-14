Capital City Trust Co. FL Invests $1.47 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,697,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $848,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,168,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.