Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 601,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 590,085 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,898. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.