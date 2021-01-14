Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $3.10 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 40.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.83. 7,987,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

