Piershale Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,340 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,340 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Quanta Services makes up about 0.4% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 224,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter.

Quanta Services stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.58. 1,307,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

