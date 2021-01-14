Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.94. 3,300,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,608. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

