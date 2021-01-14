Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Capital City Trust Co. FL’s 9th Largest Position

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,034,000 after purchasing an additional 85,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $496.91. 1,426,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,247. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

