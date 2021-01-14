Piershale Financial Group Inc. Has $31.63 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for 15.2% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $31,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SSO stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

