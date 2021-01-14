Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Xylem stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,453. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

