BitMax Token (BTMX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.72 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $44.23 million and $4.72 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 68.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00380914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.45 or 0.04112319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012802 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BTMX is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTMXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.