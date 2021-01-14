NXM (NXM) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $33.95 or 0.00085941 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $206.24 million and approximately $20.19 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00036790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00107345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059271 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00227696 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,876.05 or 0.83226341 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,711,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,074,950 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.