FLETA (FLETA) Price Tops $0.0047

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 2% against the dollar. One FLETA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $91,529.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00380914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.45 or 0.04112319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012802 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,445,864 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

