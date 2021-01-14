Dynamite Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $64,383.50 and approximately $60,211.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004509 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00052447 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002799 BTC.
- 1SG (1SG) traded 64.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007204 BTC.
- USDQ (USDQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002700 BTC.
- ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.
Dynamite Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “
Buying and Selling Dynamite
Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.
