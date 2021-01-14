$341.60 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report $341.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $339.50 million and the highest is $343.90 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $346.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 410,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,493. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $73.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

