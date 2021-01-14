-$0.14 EPS Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at $855,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,114 shares of company stock worth $28,758,114 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after acquiring an additional 638,896 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after acquiring an additional 89,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,351,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $70.31. 1,270,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

