Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Trading 14.8% Higher

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) shot up 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.71. 2,087,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 989,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATB. Oppenheimer downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 95,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

