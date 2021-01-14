Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Up 10.1%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) shares shot up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.69. 1,766,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,966,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SELB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair cut Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $398.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 218,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $528,034.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,650,572.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,916,096 shares of company stock worth $9,654,972 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

