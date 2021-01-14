Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) traded up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.50 and last traded at $98.68. 497,904 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 379,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.81.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $2,836,592.46. Insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.