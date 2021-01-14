R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Up 8.7%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 799,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 942,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
The company has a market capitalization of $169.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.
