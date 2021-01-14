R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Up 8.7%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 799,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 942,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $169.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,192,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 892,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 759,763 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 512,007 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

