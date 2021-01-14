Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) Trading Up 8.9%

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)’s share price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 15,783,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 736% from the average daily volume of 1,887,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $53,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,150.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crescent Acquisition stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 740,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,000. Crescent Acquisition accounts for about 2.7% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

