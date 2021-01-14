EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.86 and last traded at $37.42. Approximately 1,524,214 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 882,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upped their target price on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

