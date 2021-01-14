Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ATTO traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 66,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Atento has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $247.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.10 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Atento will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

