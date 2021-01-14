ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Up 10.1%

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.32. 2,792,899 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,586,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.08 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.20.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391 over the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 594,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

