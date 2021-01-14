Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Decreases By 43.8%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:BGY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $6.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

In other BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust news, Director Cynthia Egan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 43.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $121,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 143.4% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

