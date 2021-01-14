DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 44.7% in December

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DBL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

