Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CARS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Cars.com alerts:

NYSE CARS traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 709,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,617. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $851.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.