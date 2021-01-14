Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) traded up 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.92. 854,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 645,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $196.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Bulkers stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Safe Bulkers worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

