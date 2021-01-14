FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Up 9.4%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s share price shot up 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.20 and last traded at $43.06. 1,094,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 603,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,419 shares of company stock valued at $515,599. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,921,000 after buying an additional 419,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $9,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 274.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 151,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 331.3% in the third quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

