$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.72. Alerus Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.74 million.

ALRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

ALRS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,454. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 43,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

