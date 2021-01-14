Cred Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $529,750.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00380569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.42 or 0.04104529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012804 BTC.

About Cred

Cred is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

