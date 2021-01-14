UniLend Achieves Market Cap of $5.87 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One UniLend token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00380569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.42 or 0.04104529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012804 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.