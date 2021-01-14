Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,274,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.50% of Alithya Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

