ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

CNOB stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. 116,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

