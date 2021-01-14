Analysts Expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. BG Staffing posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.05 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGSF. Roth Capital lifted their target price on BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BG Staffing by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in BG Staffing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in BG Staffing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BG Staffing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BG Staffing by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $14.00. 54,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BG Staffing has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $144.44 million, a PE ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.47.

BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

