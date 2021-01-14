Electrify.Asia Trading Down 3.8% This Week (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $341,676.14 and $30,453.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.02 or 0.04101582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.