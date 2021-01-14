ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $5.70 on Major Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $5.70 or 0.00014468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $44.00 million and $29.93 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00106710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00228473 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,158.56 or 0.84210915 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

ChainX Profile

here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org According to CryptoCompare, "ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. "